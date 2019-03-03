Protestas en EEUU por la decisión de un fiscal de no presentar cargos contra dos policías que dispararon a un joven negro

Un grupo de personas protestó este domingo en Sacramento (California, EE.UU.) por la decisión de un fiscal de no presentar cargos contra dos policías que supuestamente abrieron fuego contra un joven negro de 22 años al creer que portaba una pistola, informaron medios locales.

Los participantes en la protesta lograron este domingo la clausura del mayor centro comercial de Sacramento, el Arden Fair, donde entraron el sábado y han pasado toda la noche, con carteles con mensajes como "Sin Justicia, no hay paz".

El pasado 18 de marzo, los agentes supuestamente dispararon contra Stephon Clark, de 22 años y padre de dos niños, cuando corría por el jardín trasero de la casa de su abuela en Sacramento. La policía había acudido a la zona en respuesta a una llamada que les había alertado de que alguien estaba intentando robar vehículos.

Los agentes afirmaron que habían abierto fuego contra Clark porque pensaron que llevaba en su mano una pistola, cuando, en realidad, se descubrió más tarde que lo que portaba era un teléfono móvil. El suceso desencadenó en aquel entonces manifestaciones en Sacramento y en el resto del país.

En una rueda de prensa el sábado, la fiscal de Distrito del condado de Sacramento, Anne Marie Schubert, explicó que tras meses de investigación ha concluido que el uso de la fuerza contra Clark por parte de los policías, Terrence Mercadal y Jared Robinet, estaba justificado.

"Debemos reconocer que (los agentes de policía) a veces se ven obligados a tomar decisiones en fracciones de segundos. Debemos reconocer que están bajo circunstancias tensas, inciertas y que evolucionan rápidamente.Este es el punto crucial en este caso: ¿Los funcionarios (de policía) tuvieron una creencia honesta y razonable de que necesitaban defenderse? En este caso, los funcionarios creyeron que sí", dijo Schubert.

Tras esta decisión, la familia de Clark ha avanzado que esto es "solo el comienzo" de una batalla judicial. "Estamos escandalizados -afirmó la madre de la víctima-. Ejecutaron a mi hijo. Lo ejecutaron en el jardín de mi madre. Y no está bien. No está bien. No vamos a aceptarlo. Hemos esperado por un año pacientemente para darle la oportunidad a (Schubert) para que lo hiciera bien, y nos ha fallado".