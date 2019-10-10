La multinacional estadounidense Apple eliminó el miércoles una aplicación para iPhone con la que manifestantes antigubernamentales en Hong Kong ubicaban, seguían los pasos y atacaban a la Policía.
Apple aseguró en un comunicado recogido por medios en Estados Unods que la aplicación -HKmap.live- ya no está disponible en su iPhone App Store.
"Hemos verificado con la Oficina de Delitos de Ciberseguridad y Tecnología de Hong Kong que la aplicación se ha utilizado para atacar y emboscar a la Policía, amenazar la seguridad pública y delincuentes la han usado para victimizar a los residentes en áreas donde saben que no hay agentes", dijo Apple. "Esta aplicación viola nuestras pautas y normas locales".
La decisión de Apple se adopta un día después de que el Diario del Pueblo, el periódico oficial del Partido Comunista de China, criticase en un editorial a la multinacional por permitir el uso de la aplicación en sus dispositivos móviles.
"Permitir software venenoso es una traición a los sentimientos del pueblo de China", señalaba el editorial, al asegurar que HKmap.live "abría la puerta" a protestas violentas.
