El Parlamento de Hong Kong ha retirado este miércoles de manera oficial la polémica propuesta de ley de extradición que originó las protestas masivas que se suceden en la ciudad desde el pasado 9 de junio.
Durante una sesión del Consejo Legislativo (la asamblea hongkonesa), el ministro de Seguridad, John Lee, se encargó del anuncio: "Para ilustrar claramente la posición del Gobierno respecto a esta propuesta, anuncio la retirada de esta". La sesión se tuvo que suspender poco después, ya que la bancada prodemocrática gritó consignas a Lee y pidió su dimisión, lo que elevó la tensión en la cámara.
El anuncio de la retirada se produce ocho meses después de ponerla sobre la mesa: una norma que, según opositores, activistas y abogados, habría permitido que Pekín accediera a "fugitivos" refugiados en la excolonia británica para llevarlos a su jurisdicción y procesarlos en un sistema carente de garantías.
La desestimación de la controvertida propuesta de ley es una de las cinco demandas de los manifestantes prodemocráticos, que también incluyen una investigación independiente sobre brutalidad policial, la amnistía a los arrestados, la retirada del término "revueltas" a las manifestaciones del 12 de junio y el sufragio universal para elegir al jefe del Ejecutivo local.
Finalmente, aunque el pasado 4 de septiembre, la jefa del Gobierno de Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, anunció la retirada formal de la propuesta, los manifestantes han seguido protestando, con el objetivo de lograr que se cumplan todas sus demandas. No obstante, algunos manifestantes han optado por tácticas más radicales que la protesta pacífica y los enfrentamientos violentos con la Policía son habituales.
