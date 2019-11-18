Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Un puente colgante se derrumba cerca de Toulouse

Se vino abajo cuando un vehículo pesado, de tonelaje superior al permitido en ese puente, trató de cruzar el paso sobre el río Tarn.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
ultima hora

Un puente colgante sobre el río Tarn, en el sur de Francia, se vino abajo este lunes al paso de al menos un camión y un automóvil, sin que se conozca si se han producido víctimas, indicaron los servicios de emergencia franceses.

Los bomberos del departamento de Haute Garonne informaron a través de Twitter del derrumbe del puente en el municipio de Mirepoix sur Tarn (cerca de la ciudad de Toulouse), lo que obligó a cortar la carretera D71.

Según el diario local La Dêpeche du Midi, un joven de 15 años que viajaba en el coche que cayó al río ha muerto en el accidente, aunque todavía no existe una confirmación oficial sobre las víctimas.

De acuerdo con fuentes citadas por este mismo medio, el puente se vino abajo sobre las 08.00 hora local (07.00 GMT) cuando un vehículo pesado, de tonelaje superior al permitido en ese puente, trató de cruzar el paso sobre el río Tarn. 
El puente, de una longitud de unos 150 metros y una anchura de en torno a los 5 metros (permitía el paso para dos vehículos a la vez), había sido renovado en 2003.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas