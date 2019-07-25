Público
Público

Puerto Rico Dimite el gobernador de Puerto Rico tras casi dos semanas de protestas

Ricardo Rosselló, que llevaba dos años y medio en el poder, es el primer gobernador de la isla que dimite a mitad de mandato.

El gobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló | EFE

El gobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, anunció este miércoles su dimisión a partir del 2 de agosto, a consecuencia del escándalo desatado por su participación y algunos de sus asesores, en un chat en el que insultan y se burlan de periodistas, artistas y políticos, y el colectivo LGTBI.

Rosselló, que llevaba dos años y medio en el poder, es el primer gobernador de la isla que dimite a mitad de mandato. Tras el anuncio, ofrecido más de seis horas después de la hora prevista, miles de personas que se han aglutinado al inicio de la calle Fortaleza, que conduce hasta la sede del ejecutivo, estallaron de júbilo.

"Ricky (Rosselló) te botamos", gritaban al unísono tras conocer la decisión. En varias partes de la ciudad los ciudadanos salieron a las ventanas y llevaron a cabo un cacerolazo. En su mensaje grabado, el gobernador indicó que la persona que le sustituirá al frente de la gobernación será la secretaria de Justicia, Wanda Vázquez.

La isla se encontraba inmersa desde hace once días en la peor crisis política de su historia

La isla se encontraba inmersa desde hace once días en la peor crisis política de su historia a consecuencia de la participación de Rosselló, junto a varios asesores, en un chat en que insultan y se burlan de periodistas, artistas y políticos, y el colectivo LGTBI. "Luego de escuchar el reclamo, hablar con mi familia, pensar en mis hijos y en oración, hoy les anuncio que estaré renunciando al puesto del gobernador efectivo 2 de agosto", dijo el gobernador.

A su vez, indicó que espera que esta decisión "sea un llamado de reconciliación ciudadana" y se mostró convencido de que culmina su mandato deseando la paz y el progreso del país". Para este jueves se mantiene la convocatoria realizada este martes por el cantante Residente de una manifestación masiva en el distrito financiero de San Juan a la que también asistirán otros interpretes.

