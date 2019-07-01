El expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, y su exconsejero Toni Comín, han recurrido al Tribunal de Justicia de Luxemburgo a propósito de la decisión del Parlamento Europeo de no reconocerles como futuros eurodiputados, según han informado a EFE fuentes judiciales.
"Presentaron el 28 de junio un recurso contra la decisión del Parlamento Europeo", señalaron las citadas fuentes.
Ese mismo día, el presidente de la Eurocámara, Antonio Tajani, trasladó a ambos políticos independentistas huidos en Bélgica y reclamados por la Justicia española que no puede tratarlos como futuros eurodiputados, porque sus nombres no están en la lista de parlamentarios europeos trasladada por las autoridades españolas al Parlamento.
Puigdemont y Comín presentaron su recurso ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE), que podría tardar "meses" en pronunciarse, por lo que también han reclamado "medidas provisionales" al Tribunal General de la Unión Europea, primera instancia administrativa, que "se pronunciará en breve".
Puigdemont y Comín figuraban como primer y segundo candidatos de la lista de Lliures per Europa-Junts per Catalunya, que obtuvo dos escaños en las elecciones europeas del 26 de mayo.
Pero la Junta Electoral Central les impidió acceder al acta de eurodiputados al considerar que, de acuerdo a la legislación electoral española, es obligatorio recoger el acta presencialmente en Madrid y no a través de terceros, como intentaron.
El Parlamento Europeo celebrará este martes a las 10.00 hora local (08.00 GMT) en Estrasburgo (Francia) su sesión constitutiva de cara a la nueva legislatura europea.
