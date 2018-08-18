Putin asiste a la boda de la ministra ultraderechista de Exteriores austriaca

El presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, ha asistido a la boda de la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores de Austria, Karin Kneissl, del partido de ultraderecha Partido de la Libertad (FPO), en la que ha coincidido con el primer ministro austriaco, el conservador Sebastian Kurz, y ha bailado con la novia.
Putin ha llegado a la ceremonia en un coche adornado con flores y acompañado por un grupo de cantantes cosacos que han dedicado varias cnaciones a los novios, según informan los medios austriacos. Tras la boda, Putin se ha reunido a las afueras de Berlín con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.
En las fotografías de la boda se puede ver a Kneissl sonriente y con un vestido tradicional austriaco 'dirndl' bailando con Putin en medio de un soleado viñedo de la provincia de Estiria, en el sur del país, donde la ministra, de 53 años, se ha casado con el empresario Wolfgang Meilinger.
La invitación ha sido una sorpresa para muchos tanto en Viena como en Moscú, en especial en un momento de tensión entre la UE y Rusia por la anexión de la Crimea ucraniana. Kneissl es una experta en relaciones internacionales sin afiliación política, pero fue propuesta por el FPO, cuyo líder, Heinz-Christian Strache, ha destacado que la ministra es una "constructora de puentes".
Strache ha destacado que la visita de Putin es la mejor publicidad para Austria. "La mejor publicidad para Austria, su maravillosa nautraleza, sus paisajes de ensueño y su hospitalidad", ha subrayado. Además, ha felicitado a la pareja y les ha deseado "toda la suerte del mundo y amor eterno".
Desde la oposición, Joerg Leichtfried, del Partido Socialdemócrata de Austria (SPO), ha criticado que esta visita pone a Austria en un lugar especialmente delicado debido a las tensiones entre Rusia y Occidente. "Es tan simbólico como dañino cortejar al presidente ruso de esta manera", ha publicado en Twitter
