Racismo Despiden a un locutor de la BBC al comparar al bebé del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle con un mono

El periodista ha sido acusado de racista tras haber publicado un tuit con una imagen de una familia acomodada junto a un chimpancé acompañada del mensaje "El bebé real sale del hospital". "Se suponía que era una broma sobre la familia real y los animales de circo con ropa elegante", asegura el británico.

Tuit eliminado del periodista británico, Danny Baker.

La BBC ha despedido este jueves al presentador británico, Danny Baker, por publicar en Twitter una imagen de los años 30 de un chimpancé vestido con ropa de niño acompañado de una pareja de clase media-alta con el mensaje: "El bebé real sale del hospital".

Meghan, la mujer del príncipe Harry, dio a luz en la madrugada del lunes a un bebé, Archie, el primer niño mestizo que nace en una posición de alto rango en la realeza británica en la historia reciente.

"Me acaban de despedir", dijo en Twitter el presentador de la BBC Radio 5 Live, Danny Baker. "Una vez más. Sinceras disculpas por la estúpida e irreflexiva imagen anterior. Se suponía que era una broma sobre la familia real y los animales de circo con ropa elegante, pero se ha interpretado como sobre monos y razas", dijo en Twitter.

La BBC dijo que el tuit fue un grave error de juicio que iba "en contra de los valores que nosotros, como emisora, pretendemos encarnar".

"Danny es un presentador brillante, pero ya no presentará un programa semanal con nosotros", dijo la BBC.

El periodista se ha disculpado en varias ocasiones a lo largo de este jueves por el contenido publicado, sin embargo, ha recalcado que se trataba de una broma.

El nacimiento del bebé real ha traído numerosas críticas racistas también por parte de la CNN, que sostuvo, antes de la presentación oficial del pequeño, la pregunta "cómo de negro será el bebé real", como asegura El Huffington Post.

