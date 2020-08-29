Estás leyendo: Retiran las esposas a Jacob Blake, herido en el hospital tras recibir siete disparos por la espalda de un policía

La noticia de que estaba esposado, difundida el jueves por sus familiares, provocó una gran indignación en el país, donde nuevas protestas estallaron tras el tiroteo de Blake.

Jacob Blake habla sobre su hijo Jacob Blake Junior, a quien la policía le disparó siete veces por la espalda en Kenosha, Wisconsin, en el Lincoln Memorial para la 'Marcha del compromiso: quítese la rodilla del cuello' en Washington / EFE
Las autoridades locales en Kenosha (Wisconsin) dejaron este viernes en libertad al afroamericano Jacob Blake, quien estaba esposado a la cama del hospital tras recibir el domingo siete disparos por la espalda, según confirmó su abogado.

El propio gobernador de Wisconsin, el demócrata, dijo no entender "la necesidad" de tenerlo esposado.

La Policía de Kenosha aclaró este viernes que Blake pesaba una orden de detención por agresión sexual, ingreso ilegal a una propiedad y comportamiento violento. Sin embargo, el mismo fue dejado en libertad, por lo que se le retiraron las esposas y ya no está bajo la custodia de la Policía.

Actualmente, se recupera en un hospital de las heridas de bala que probablemente no le permitirán volver a caminar.

Este nuevo incidente entre un policía blanco y un afroamericano ocurrió el domingo cuando las autoridades despacharon agentes ante una trifulca familiar.

Uno de los agentes trató de detener a Blake, que ignoró las órdenes e ingresó a su vehículo, momento en el que el policía le disparó por la espalda siete veces.

El suceso, grabado en video y difundido rápidamente por las redes, desató de nuevo la ira del movimiento Black Live Matters (las vidas negras importan), muy activo desde el asesinato en mayo de George Floyd.

El martes por la noche, durante las protestas que estallaron en Kenosha, un joven blanco de 17 años que patrullaba con un grupo de milicianos armados y coordinados con la Policía mató a dos manifestantes y dejó herido a un tercero.

