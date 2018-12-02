Una exitosa actriz egipcia, Rania Youssef, se enfrenta a un juicio el próximo mes tras ser acusada de promover la "falta de moralidad" tras haber acudido al Festival de Cine de El Cairo en un vestido semitransparente, según ha informado este sábado el periódico egipcio Al Ahram.
En un comunicado publicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la actriz se ha disculpado públicamente a aquellas familias que puede haber ofendido al escoger un vestido con transparencias para el festival y ha asegurado que no pensó que fuera a provocar esas reacciones.
"Espero que todo el mundo entienda que tenía buenas intenciones y no pretendía ofender a nadie"
"Me gustaría disculparme otra vez más, como una actriz con buena opinión entre mis fans, y espero que todo el mundo entienda que tenía buenas intenciones y no pretendía ofender a nadie", ha explicado Youssef.
Las fotografías de la actriz en la alfombra roja durante la ceremonia de clausura del festival han provocado múltiples reacciones en las redes sociales, con los usuarios divididos entre aquellos que opinan que es totalmente indecente y los que alegan que la actriz es libre de poder vestir como quiera.
