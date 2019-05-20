La Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) de la Policía Nacional ha lanzado este lunes una operación por orden de la Audiencia Nacional y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción contra una supuesta trama de blanqueo de dinero procedente de Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) que incluye registros en oficinas de Raúl Morodo, catedrático de Derecho Constitucional y ex embajador español en Caracas.
Según confirman a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas, la operación incluye varios registros y no se descartan detenciones. La investigación, que lidera el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz, abarca a Raúl Morodo y a un hijo de éste por supuestamente blanquear fondos venezolanos a través de asesoramiento legal.
Profesor de derecho Constitucional, Raúl Morodo fue nombrado embajador de España en Venezuela en julio de 2004, en la primera legislatura del socialista José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Con anterioridad fue embajador en Portugal, diputado europeo, vicepresidente de la Internacional Liberal y Progresista y embajador extraordinario ante la UNESCO.
