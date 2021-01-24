Estás leyendo: Rebelo de Sousa gana las presidenciales portuguesas, con el 32% de votos escrutados

Rebelo de Sousa gana las presidenciales portuguesas, con el 32% de votos escrutados

Los datos provisionales del escrutinio le otorgan un 64% de los votos. En segundo lugar aparece el candidato de ultraderecha, André Ventura, con el 12,5%, seguido de la exeurodiputada socialista Ana Gomes con el 10%.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
El presidente y candidato presidencial portugués Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Hugo Delgado / EFE / EPA

Lisboa

EFE

El conservador Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, presidente de Portugal y candidato a la reelección, es el vencedor de la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales del país, según los datos provisionales del 32% del escrutinio, que le otorga un 64% de los votos.

En segundo lugar aparece el candidato de ultraderecha, André Ventura, con el 12,5%, seguido de la exeurodiputada socialista Ana Gomes con el 10%. Los restantes cuatro candidatos, Marisa Matias, respaldada por el Bloco de Esquerda; el comunista João Ferreira y el liberal Tiago Mayan y el candidato independiente Vitorino Silva no llegan al 4 % de votos.

Son resultados que ya apuntaban los sondeos a pie de urna de las televisiones, que coinciden en dar la victoria en primera vuelta a Rebelo de Sousa, siempre por encima del 55% de los votos.

Según estas proyecciones, quedará en segundo lugar Ana Gomes, con entre el 13 y el 16% de votos, en tanto que la tercera plaza es para el candidato de ultraderecha, André Ventura, con entre el 8 y el 12% votos.

Les seguirían Marisa Matias, respaldada por el Bloco de Esquerda, el comunista João Ferreira y el liberal Tiago Mayan, todos con entre el 3 y el 5% de los votos, en tanto que el candidato independiente Vitorino Silva lograría entre el 2 y el 4% de los votos.

