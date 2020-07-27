MadridActualizado:
Alphabet Inc, la matriz de Google , mantendrá a sus empleados trabajando desde casa al menos hasta julio próximo, según ha anunciado el Wall Street Journal citando a personas familiarizadas con el asunto.
El presidente ejecutivo Sundar Pichai tomó la decisión la semana pasada tras un debate entre el grupo interno de altos ejecutivos que él preside, de acuerdo al reporte del periódico.
Google había dicho anteriormente que comenzaría a reabrir más oficinas en todo el mundo a principios de junio de este año, aunque la mayoría de los empleados probablemente trabajarían desde sus hogares hasta finales de este año.
