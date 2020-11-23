Estás leyendo: Suiza votará prohibir la financiación de fabricantes de armas

Público
Público

Referéndum antimilitarista Suiza votará prohibir la financiación de fabricantes de armas

El país realizará un referéndum antimilitarista el próximo domingo. "Una enorme cantidad de dinero va de Suiza a una industria que se beneficia de la muerte y la destrucción", dijo Julia Kueng, copresidenta del Partido de los Jóvenes Verdes.

Pancarta antibélica
Una pancarta que dice "Sí a la iniciativa comercial de la guerra" en una barandilla en Zúrich, Suiza, el 16 de noviembre de 2020. Arnd Wiegmann / REUTERS

ZÚRICH

Actualizado:

reuters

Los suizos decidirán si prohíben la financiación de los fabricantes de armas en el referéndum antimilitarista que realizará el próximo domingo un país considerado neutral que no ha librado una guerra en 200 años. Los bancos suizos han concedido préstamos y tienen acciones por valor de casi 11.000 millones de dólares en compañías como Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman y General Dynamics, según un informe de la consultora independiente Profundo.

El Banco Nacional Suizo (SNB), UBS y Credit Suisse tienen la mayor exposición, de acuerdo con el estudio. "Una enorme cantidad de dinero va de Suiza a una industria que se beneficia de la muerte y la destrucción", dijo Julia Kueng, copresidenta del Partido de los Jóvenes Verdes. "¿Cómo puede un país que dice ser neutral beneficiarse del material de guerra?", añadió.

Los activistas recogen 120.000 firmas a favor de la prohibición

Los activistas han recogido 120.000 firmas, activando el referéndum. El SNB se opuso a la iniciativa, que en su opinión crearía inseguridad jurídica y socavaría la independencia del banco central. El banco UBS también la rechazó, diciendo que no financiaba directa o indirectamente armas ya prohibidas en Suiza.

Credit Suisse remitió a Reuters a la Asociación de Banqueros Suizos. La patronal bancaria helvética dijo que la iniciativa debilitaría a Suiza como lugar de negocios y restringiría innecesariamente al Banco Nacional Suizo, los fondos de pensiones, los bancos y las compañías de seguros.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público