Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La reforma educativa de Brasil incluye colegios codirigidos por la Policía

Establecen un código de conducta estricto: pelo corto para los niños y recogido para las niñas, prohibición del pantalón corto o pendientes o formar filas en el patio mirando a la bandera del país.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
El presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro.- REUTERS/Adriano Machado

El presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro.- REUTERS/Adriano Machado

El Gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro está impulsando un programa educativo en el que los colegios estén influidos por la Policía. Una reforma en la que hay un código de conducta estricto: pelo corto para los niños y recogido para las niñas, prohibición del pantalón corto o pendientes, formar filas mirando a la bandera del país o la obligación de inclinar la cabeza en los pasillos.

En esta situación se encuentran los alumnos de centros que ya están aplicando este modelo "militarizado", como un colegio situado en Ceilandia, en la capital brasileña, según recoge Associated Press. Y una de las técnicas de las autoridades para corregir estas "malas conductas" pasa por el uso de la fuerza.

El Ministerio de Educación justifica este tipo de educación alegando que solo se aplica en los centros con alumnos problemáticos. "No estamos hablando sobre escuelas normales”, aseguró Mauro Oliveira, subsecretario del Ministerio de Educación en Brasilia, quien añadió que se hace para proteger a los estudiantes y alumnos "sufrían acoso o estaban amenazados".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas