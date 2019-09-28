Público
Refugiados ACNUR alerta del naufragio de un bote con medio centenar de migrantes 

Además, la Guardia Costera griega informó del naufragio de otra embarcación con 18 migrantes cerca de la isla de Quíos, suceso tras el que dos niños fueron hallados sin vida y otras cuatro personas están desaparecidas.

Migrantes en el barco Open Arms

El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) informó hoy en Twitter de que un bote con 50 migrantes a bordo ha volcado en el mar, frente a las costas de Libia, y a la zona se han dirigido los equipos de emergencia.

"Un bote que transportaba a más de 50 personas volcó frente a las costas libias. Los equipos de rescate están en camino y ACNUR y socios están listos para brindar asistencia médica y humanitaria", escribió ACNUR en las redes sociales.

Alemania, Francia, Italia y Malta han alcanzado un acuerdo temporal para gestionar los flujos migratorios en el Mediterráneo central, un proyecto para el que no han contado con Grecia y España, también importantes receptores de flujos migratorios.

Estos cuatro países presentarán el plan el próximo 8 de octubre en Luxemburgo al resto de socios europeos con la intención de lograr que se sume el mayor número posible.

