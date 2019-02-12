El Parlamento de Australia ha aprobado este martes una ley que facilita la transferencia a territorio australiano de los solicitantes de asilo y refugiados enfermos que Camberra mantiene en Nauru y Papúa Nueva Guinea.
La enmienda, aprobada con 75 votos frente a 74 gracias al apoyo del opositor Partido Laborista y grupos minoritarios e independientes, concede al personal sanitario mayor poder de cara a la decisión respecto a evacuar a Australia a los enfermos.
La coalición nacional-liberal en el poder intentó a última hora sumar apoyos en contra de la ley de cara a la votación al presentar el alegato del abogado general de Australia, Stephen Donaghue, quien la considera inconstitucional.
El primer ministro australiano, Scott Morrison, rechazó en su intervención la disposición con el argumento de que "provocará la total destrucción de las fronteras", mientras que con anterioridad había expresado su temor a que sirva a criminales y terroristas para colarse en el país.
Revés para un Gobierno en minoría
La derrota supone un varapalo para el Gobierno en minoría de Morrison, que cuenta con 73 de los 150 parlamentarios. Con la aprobación en el Parlamento, la ley será devuelta al Senado donde se espera sea ratificada esta semana.
La ley permite además al ministro del Interior vetar el traslado tras 72 horas de la aprobación por razones de seguridad nacional en caso de que el paciente tenga antecedentes criminales graves o suponga una amenaza a la comunidad australiana.
Australia retomó en 2012 su política de detención de los "sin papeles" en terceros países y en unas condiciones que han sido denunciada por organismos internacionales, entre ellos la ONU.
Muchos de los refugiados y solicitantes de asilo que intentaron entrar en Australia por vía marítima han huido de conflictos como los de Afganistán, Darfur, Pakistán, Somalia y Siria, y otros han escapado de la discriminación, como la minorías rohinyá en Birmania (Myanmar) o bidún en la región del Golfo.
