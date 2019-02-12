Público
Refugiados Australia Revés de la oposición al Gobierno de Australia: aprueba el traslado al país de refugiados enfermos retenidos en islas extranjeras

La norma, pendiente de ratificación en el Senado, concede al personal sanitario de los centros de detención mayor poder de cara a la hora de evacuar al continente a las personas retenidas en las islas de Nauru y Papúa Nueva Guinea, una medida criticada desde hace años por organismos internacionales como la ONU.

un grupo de refugiados protesta de rodillas en un antiguo centro de detención australiano para solicitantes de asilo en la isla de Manus, en noviembre de 2017.- MSF

El Parlamento de Australia ha aprobado este martes una ley que facilita la transferencia a territorio australiano de los solicitantes de asilo y refugiados enfermos que Camberra mantiene en Nauru y Papúa Nueva Guinea.

La enmienda, aprobada con 75 votos frente a 74 gracias al apoyo del opositor Partido Laborista y grupos minoritarios e independientes, concede al personal sanitario mayor poder de cara a la decisión respecto a evacuar a Australia a los enfermos.

La coalición nacional-liberal en el poder intentó a última hora sumar apoyos en contra de la ley de cara a la votación al presentar el alegato del abogado general de Australia, Stephen Donaghue, quien la considera inconstitucional.

El primer ministro australiano, Scott Morrison, rechazó en su intervención la disposición con el argumento de que "provocará la total destrucción de las fronteras", mientras que con anterioridad había expresado su temor a que sirva a criminales y terroristas para colarse en el país.

Revés para un Gobierno en minoría

La derrota supone un varapalo para el Gobierno en minoría de Morrison, que cuenta con 73 de los 150 parlamentarios. Con la aprobación en el Parlamento, la ley será devuelta al Senado donde se espera sea ratificada esta semana.

La ley permite además al ministro del Interior vetar el traslado tras 72 horas de la aprobación por razones de seguridad nacional en caso de que el paciente tenga antecedentes criminales graves o suponga una amenaza a la comunidad australiana.

Australia retomó en 2012 su política de detención de los "sin papeles" en terceros países y en unas condiciones que han sido denunciada por organismos internacionales, entre ellos la ONU.

Muchos de los refugiados y solicitantes de asilo que intentaron entrar en Australia por vía marítima han huido de conflictos como los de Afganistán, Darfur, Pakistán, Somalia y Siria, y otros han escapado de la discriminación, como la minorías rohinyá en Birmania (Myanmar) o bidún en la región del Golfo.

Etiquetas