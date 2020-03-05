Estás leyendo: Grecia llevará a un centro de detención a los refugiados embarcados en Lesbos

Refugiados Grecia Grecia llevará a un centro de detención a los refugiados embarcados en Lesbos

Las personas confinadas en el gran buque militar que llegó el miércoles a la isla acabrá en un centro de internamieto que se está construyendo en le norte del país, según ha anunciado el Gonbierno.

Un grupo de refugiados embarca en el buque militar enviado por el Gobierno griego a la isla de Lesbos.- REUTERS
Mitilene (Grecia)

efe

El embarco de los refugiados llegados el fin de semana a la isla griega de Lesbos tras la apertura de las fronteras por parte de Turquía continúa este jueves con lentitud en el puerto de Mitilene, a donde llegó el miércoles un gran barco militar en el que se está confiando a cientos de personas.

Su destino final será un centro de internamiento que se está habilitando en el norte de Grecia, según anunció el Gobierno griego. El ministro de Migración, Notis Mitarakis, ha anunciado que todos los migrantes que están llegando "de forma irregular" desde el pasado 1 de marzo permanecerán en la nueva instalación hasta su repatriación a sus respectivos países de origen.

Se trata de un antiguo cuartel militar en la localidad de Serres, cerca de la frontera con Bulgaria.

Caminos bloqueados

La prensa griega informa de que los vecinos de un cercano pueblo han bloqueado las carreteras que van a esta instalación para impedir que las autoridades empiecen con los trabajos para acondicionar el nuevo centro de retención, algo que también ocurrió la pasada semana en Lesbos.

Mientras, continúa en Lesbos el lentísimo proceso de registro del medio millar de personas que llegaron el fin de semana y fueron trasladados al puerto para evitar una mayor congestión del campo de Moria, con más de 20.000 migrantes y refugiados, el mayor de Europa, en una condiciones inhumanas.

Según fuentes gubernamentales, el barco quedará amarrado a Mitilene durante "varios días". Además, ninguna de estas personas tendrá derecho a solicitar asilo tras el anuncio del Gobierno conservador de suspender este derecho durante un mes.

Según datos oficiales griegos, desde el estallido de la crisis en la frontera el pasado fin de semana han pasado 1.589 migrantes a las islas del Egeo y otras 231 han sido detenidas por haber entrado en el país a través de la frontera terrestre.

Estos datos contrastan con las cifras facilitadas por Turquía que ha hablado de más de 130.000 cruces de fronteras.

