Registrado un seísmo de magnitud 7,2 en la costa de Haití

MADRID
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos ha informado este sábado de un terremoto de magnitud preliminar 7,2 en el oeste de Haití, cerca de la costa. En un primer se declaró una alerta por tsunami que se levantó poco rato después.
El terremoto ha sido registrado a las 14.29, hora peninsular española, a unos 12 kilómetros de la localidad de Saint-Louis du Sud, y con un hipocentro a 10 kilómetros de profundidad, de acuerdo con el informe del USGS. El instituto ha emitido una alerta roja ante la posibilidad de que el seísmo haya dejado un gran número de víctimas.
Las primeras informaciones hablan de al menos varias heridos. Las autoridades aún no han dado una información oficial, pero los medios dan cuenta de importantes daños en las localidades de Saint-Louis du Sud, Les Cayes y Jérémie. El hospital de Les Cayes ha recibido una gran cantidad de heridos, de acuerdo con los reportes.
Minutos después del principal temblor, se ha registrado una réplica de magnitud 5,2 a 17 kilómetros de la localidad de Chantal, de nuevo con un hipocentro a 10 kilómetros de profundidad. Según el portal Gazette Haití. el seísmo se ha percibido en la capital, Puerto Príncipe, durante varios segundos. La ciudad se encuentra a unos 130 kilómetros del epicentro del terremoto.
Haití, considerado el país más pobre del hemisferio occidental, aún vive con el impacto del catastrófico terremoto de 2010, también de magnitud 7, que causó 300.000 muertos, igual cantidad de heridos y 1,5 millones de damnificados. El país también vive un estado de agitación política desde el asesinato en julio del presidente Jovenel Moise.
