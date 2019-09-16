Público
Reino Unido Boris Johnson planta al primer ministro de Luxemburgo para evitar las protestas de los 'antibrexit'

Decenas de manifestantes abuchearon al primer ministro británico y corearon frases como "vergüenza" o "ven a hablar con nosotros, Boris".

16/09/2019 - El primer ministro de Luxemburgo, Xavier Bettel, hace gestos en una rueda de prensa después de su reunión con Boris Johnson, en Luxemburgo. / REUTERS (Yves Herman)

El primer ministro de Luxemburgo, Xavier Bettel, hace gestos en una rueda de prensa después de su reunión con Boris Johnson, en Luxemburgo. / REUTERS (Yves Herman)

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, se marchó este lunes sin hacer declaraciones tras su reunión con su homólogo luxemburgués, Xavier Bettel, por los abucheos en su contra de decenas de manifestantes antibrexit congregados a las puertas del lugar donde se celebró el encuentro. 

Bettel y Johnson tenían previsto ofrecer una rueda de prensa conjunta al término de la cita, que estuvo precedida por un almuerzo de trabajo entre el británico y el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker. 

Sin embargo, el primer ministro de Luxemburgo compareció solo para hablar de la reunión, durante la cual fueron constantes los gritos y abucheos de los antibrexit, muchos de ellos británicos, que corearon frases como "vergüenza" o "ven a hablar con nosotros, Boris". 

"Manifestarse es un derecho democrático. Es importante hablar y escucharse unos a otros", dijo Bettel en declaraciones a la prensa. 

El primer ministro luxemburgués aseguró que "no hay una propuesta concreta sobre la mesa" 

El primer ministro luxemburgués aseguró que en estos momentos "no hay una propuesta concreta sobre la mesa" por parte de Londres para tratar de avanzar en las conversaciones y apremió a Johnson a "usar el tiempo con sabiduría". 

Al término del almuerzo de trabajo, el mandatario británico aseguró que se había producido un "progreso" en la reunión de hoy y que se acordó intensificar las conversaciones del brexit, mientras que Juncker subrayó que todavía no hay una propuesta británica concreta, aunque Bruselas sigue lista para estudiar "soluciones".

