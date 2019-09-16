El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, se marchó este lunes sin hacer declaraciones tras su reunión con su homólogo luxemburgués, Xavier Bettel, por los abucheos en su contra de decenas de manifestantes antibrexit congregados a las puertas del lugar donde se celebró el encuentro.
Bettel y Johnson tenían previsto ofrecer una rueda de prensa conjunta al término de la cita, que estuvo precedida por un almuerzo de trabajo entre el británico y el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker.
Sin embargo, el primer ministro de Luxemburgo compareció solo para hablar de la reunión, durante la cual fueron constantes los gritos y abucheos de los antibrexit, muchos de ellos británicos, que corearon frases como "vergüenza" o "ven a hablar con nosotros, Boris".
"Manifestarse es un derecho democrático. Es importante hablar y escucharse unos a otros", dijo Bettel en declaraciones a la prensa.
El primer ministro luxemburgués aseguró que "no hay una propuesta concreta sobre la mesa"
El primer ministro luxemburgués aseguró que en estos momentos "no hay una propuesta concreta sobre la mesa" por parte de Londres para tratar de avanzar en las conversaciones y apremió a Johnson a "usar el tiempo con sabiduría".
Al término del almuerzo de trabajo, el mandatario británico aseguró que se había producido un "progreso" en la reunión de hoy y que se acordó intensificar las conversaciones del brexit, mientras que Juncker subrayó que todavía no hay una propuesta británica concreta, aunque Bruselas sigue lista para estudiar "soluciones".
