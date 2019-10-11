Varias personas han sido apuñaladas este viernes cerca de un centro comercial en Mánchester, en el norte de Inglaterra, según ha informado el diario local Manchester Evening News, que asegura que hay una persona detenida.
Responsables policiales han confirmado al diario local que hay varias personas heridas y que la Policía ha desplegado agentes en la plaza Exchange, próxima al centro comercial Arndale, que ha sido desalojado. Por su parte, los servicios de Emergencias han informado de que hay cuatro personas heridas en el incidente.
En un comunicado oficial en Twitter, la Policía de Manchester han aclarado que el detenido tiene alrededor de cuarenta años y que ha sido llevado a las dependencias de las autoridades para ser interrogado. Un vídeo difundido en redes sociales como Twitter muestra a agentes de la Policía deteniendo a un individuo tras dispararle con una pistola eléctrica tipo Táser. Todavía se desconoce si el detenido es el autor de los hechos, el número exacto de heridos y el alcance de las lesiones provocadas.
Incident In Arndale Shopping Centre. pic.twitter.com/siOkmWZFgC— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 11, 2019
Multiple people injured in stabbing attacks at Manchester shopping centre pic.twitter.com/LqNhJXQT3d— Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) October 11, 2019
