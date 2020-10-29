Madrid
El Partido Laborista suspendió este jueves a su exlíder Jeremy Corbyn y lo expulsó de su grupo parlamentario tras la publicación de un informe independiente que denunció las discriminaciones por antisemitismo en la formación durante su mandato.
Tras la difusión del documento elaborado por la Comisión británica de Igualdad y Derechos Humanos (EHRC, por sus siglas en inglés), que evaluó numerosas denuncias después de 2016, Corbyn (al frente del partido entre 2015 y 2020) dijo que el alcance del antisemitismo en la formación ha sido "dramáticamente exagerado por razones políticas".
"En vista de sus comentarios de hoy y de no retractarse de ellos posteriormente, el Partido Laborista ha suspendido a Corbyn durante la investigación. También se le ha expulsado del grupo parlamentario laborista", dijo un portavoz del partido al canal Sky News.
