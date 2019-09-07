El Tribunal de Apelación de Escocia declaró este miércoles "ilegal" la decisión del primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, de suspender el Parlamento del Reino Unido en el período previo a la salida del país de la Unión Europea (UE).
Los tres jueces que componen la corte de apelación de mayor rango de Escocia revocaron así un fallo anterior, emitido a principios de septiembre, que dictaminó que el cierre sí se ajustaba a la legalidad.
