Reino Unido El Tribunal de Apelación de Escocia declara "ilegal" suspender el Parlamento británico

Los tres jueces que componen la corte de apelación de mayor rango de Escocia revocaron así un fallo anterior, emitido a principios de septiembre, que dictaminó que el cierre sí se ajustaba a la legalidad.

07/09/2019.- Protestas contra el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, en Londres, después de que pidiera cerrar el Parlamento británico. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

El Tribunal de Apelación de Escocia declaró este miércoles "ilegal" la decisión del primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, de suspender el Parlamento del Reino Unido en el período previo a la salida del país de la Unión Europea (UE).

Los tres jueces que componen la corte de apelación de mayor rango de Escocia revocaron así un fallo anterior, emitido a principios de septiembre, que dictaminó que el cierre sí se ajustaba a la legalidad

