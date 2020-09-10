londres
El vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea (CE) para Relaciones Interinstitucionales, Maros Sefcovic, exigió este jueves al Reino Unido que retire antes de final de mes la ley con la que quiere modificar la salvaguarda acordada para Irlanda del Norte, que a sus ojos pone en riesgo el acuerdo de paz en la región.
"La Unión Europea no acepta el argumento de que el espíritu de la legislación es proteger el Acuerdo de Viernes Santo. De hecho, considera que hace exactamente lo contrario", indicó Sefcovic en un comunicado tras la reunión en Londres del comité conjunto para evaluar el cumplimiento de los acuerdos sobre el Brexit alcanzados hasta ahora.
Sefcovic advirtió de que los planes del Gobierno británico han "dañado seriamente la confianza" entre el Reino Unido y la Unión Europea, que continúan negociando un pacto que detalle su futura relación una vez concluya el periodo de transición del Brexit, el 31 de diciembre.
"Depende ahora del Gobierno británico restablecer esa confianza", agregó el vicepresidente de la CE, que urge a Londres a retirar la legislación que ha comenzado a tramitar esta semana, "a la mayor brevedad posible y en cualquier caso antes de fin de mes".
Alertó asimismo de que la Unión Europea no dudará en poner en marcha los mecanismos que prevé el acuerdo firmado con el Reino Unido el pasado octubre para lidiar con "violaciones de las obligaciones legales" que establece ese texto.
Una ley que "viola el derecho internacional"
El proyecto de ley de Mercado Interno del Ejecutivo británico prevé modificar algunas de las normas relativas a la circulación de bienes entre Irlanda del Norte y la isla de Gran Bretaña, diseñadas para poder mantener abierta la aduana entre ambas Irlandas una vez el territorio británico haya quedado fuera de la unión aduanera europea.
El ministro británico para Irlanda del Norte, Brandon Lewis, admitió esta semana que esa modificación unilateral de las condiciones pactadas "viola el derecho internacional", aunque lo hace, adujo, "de una forma muy específica y limitada".
