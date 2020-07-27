madrid
China ha cerrado este lunes, como estaba previsto, el consulado de Estados Unidos en Chengdu, en la provincia de Sichuan (suroeste) y las autoridades han tomado el control de las instalaciones, en respuesta al cierre de su misión en Houston, Texas, por parte de Washington.
El Ministerio de Exteriores ha confirmado su cierre y ha informado de que las autoridades chinas se harán cargo del lugar, según informa el diario Global Times, después de haber descendido la bandera estadounidense del edificio en torno a las 06.00 horas (hora local).
China había afirmado que la situación actual entre ambos países no era la deseable y delegó "enteramente" las responsabilidad a Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos dio 72 horas a China para cerrar su consulado en Houston, argumentando que hay un "desequilibrio" en las relaciones bilaterales y justificando que la medida es para proteger "la propiedad intelectual" y la "información privada" del país. Por su parte, Pekín lo consideró una "provocación política" y amenazó a Washington con adoptar "contramedidas".
China y Estados Unidos llevan años inmersos en una escalada de tensión que va desde la guerra comercial hasta las restricciones a periodistas y medios, si bien en los últimos meses se ha disparado a cuenta de la pandemia de coronavirus, de la que Washington culpa directamente a Pekín.
