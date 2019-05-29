Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Relatores de la ONU califican de "arbitraria" la prisión provisional de Junqueras y los 'Jordis'

El Grupo de Trabajo sobre la Detención Arbitraria pide la libertad para los líderes independentistas que en estos momentos están siendo juzgados por el Tribunal Supremo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
21/05/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (i), saluda al diputado electo en prisión preventiva de ERC Oriol Junqueras, durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales que se celebra este martes en el Congreso de los

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (i), saluda al diputado electo en prisión preventiva de ERC Oriol Junqueras, ahora suspendido por la Mesa del Congreso. EFE/J.J.Guillén

El Grupo de Trabajo sobre la Detención Arbitraria de la ONU ha pedido este miércoles dejar en libertad a Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart, en prisión provisional desde hace año y medio. El informe emitido por este grupo califica de arbitraria la prisión de los líderes independentistas que en estos momentos están siendo juzgados por el Tribunal Supremo. 

El informe, al que ha tenido acceso Público,, destaca que "el grupo de trabajo constató que el referéndum está permitido en España para una amplia gama de temas, incluso el relacionado al presente caso". Asimismo, pide al Gobierno medidas "sin dilación", como la puesta en libertad de los presos –una medida que depende de la Justicia– o una investigación "exhaustiva e independiente".

Los relatores de la ONU avisan de que la prisión provisional de Junqueras y los Jordis vulnera los principios de la declaración universal de derechos humanos. El informa no es vinculante, pero se suele tener en cuenta por los tribunales internacionales, según recoge El Periódico

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas