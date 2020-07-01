madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha comprado prácticamente la totalidad de las existencias del fármaco Remdesivir, fabricado por Gilead, el primero autorizado como tratamiento eficaz de la covid-19. El Ejecutivo ha anunciado un acuerdo para garantizar que "los estadounidenses tengan acceso al primer tratamiento terapéutico autorizado para la covid-19".
En concreto, el Departamento de Salud de EEUU ha asegurado más de 500.000 cursos de tratamiento del medicamento para hospitales estadounidenses hasta septiembre. Lo que representa el 100% de la producción proyectada de Gilead para julio, el 90% de la producción en agosto y el 90% de la producción en septiembre. Quedaría así un 10% de la producción del tratamiento de los próximos dos meses para el resto de países.
"En la medida de lo posible, queremos asegurarnos de que cualquier paciente estadounidense que necesite Remdesivir pueda obtenerlo. La Administración Trump está haciendo todo lo que está a nuestro alcance para aprender más sobre las terapias que salvan vidas para la covid-19", ha escrito el secretario Alex Azar en Twitter.
La farmacéutica que comercializa el fármaco anunció que lo venderá a 390 dólares el vial. Así, el precio del tratamiento más habitual, de cinco días, será de 2.082 euros por paciente.
Tras este anuncio ha llegado el movimiento de EEUU, que para algunos expertos consultados por The Guardian, ha generado que se enciendan las alarmas, tanto por la acción unilateral de Estados Unidos sobre el Remdesivir como por las implicaciones más amplias que pueda haber. Por ejemplo, en el caso de que una vacuna esté disponible en los próximos meses y se prime por la competencia en los mercados antes que por la colaboración internacional.
