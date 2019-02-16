Público
República Democrática del Congo Varias ONG denuncian que en el Congo se extorsiona sexualmente a mujeres a cambio de vacunas contra el ébola 

Además, se cree que la violencia de género ha aumentado desde el inicio del brote de ébola en agosto.

A woman cries during the funeral of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, next to the coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

Una mujer llora durante el funeral de un niño fallecido por el contagio de ébola en Beni, República democrática del Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic 

Varias ONG denuncian que en el Congo se extorsiona sexualmente a mujeres a cambio de vacunas contra el ébola, según informa el medio británico The Guardian.

La investigación realizada por varias ONG que actúan en el país africano ha revelado que existe una profunda desconfianza en los trabajadores de salud en la República Democrática del Congo (RDC) y se cree que la violencia de género ha aumentado desde el inicio del brote de ébola en agosto

La investigación fue presentada en una reunión Beni, lugar donde el brote de ébola está siendo especialmente agudo. La vacuna ha sido descrita por la OMS como "altamente, altamente eficaz" y hay muchas esperanzas puestas en ella para controlar el brote. Varios encuestados en un estudio habían expresado su preocupación por las personas que ofrecían servicios relacionados con el ébola, como las vacunas, a cambio de favores sexuales.

“Esta región de la RDC tiene una larga historia de violencia sexual y explotación de mujeres y niñas. Aunque chocante, este es un problema que podría haberse anticipado ”, dijo Helderman, asesor sénior de salud y nutrición del equipo de respuesta de emergencia global de Medair, en palabras recogidas por The Guardian.

