Rescate en el Mediterráneo Los 146 migrantes rescatados por el Open Arms desembarcarán en Sicilia

La ONG localizó dos embarcaciones en aguas maltesas en las que había "muchas mujeres y niños" y solicitó un puerto seguro ante el emperramiento de las condiciones del mar.

Una de las embarcaciones localizadas por Open Arms en el Mediterráneo central. open arms

Los 146 migrantes rescatados por el barco de la organización humanitaria española Open Arms en el Mediterráneo central desembarcarán en el puerto del municipio de Porto Empedocle, en Sicilia (sur de Italia).

La ONG había solicitado un puerto seguro debido al empeoramiento de las condiciones del mar, con fuertes vientos y frío. En su barco acoge a un total de 146 personas rescatadas en dos operaciones distintas en aguas del Mediterráneo, en la zona de búsqueda y rescate competencia de Malta.

La primera, el pasado día 12, cuando interceptó una patera de goma en la que viajaban hacinadas más de 40 personas, entre ellos una mujer, un bebé de tres meses y tres menores solos.

La segunda tuvo lugar anoche, cuando se alcanzó a otra patera en la que viajaban más de cien, entre ellos "muchas mujeres y niños", según explicó la ONG en sus redes sociales.

En un comunicado sobre el primer rescate, la ONG aseguraba que esas personas necesitaban ser desembarcadas "lo antes posible" en un puerto seguro por el deterioro de las condiciones del mar.

La organización española ha asegurado en un comunicado que a lo largo de esta misión actual, que comenzó hace trece días tras zarpar del puerto de Barcelona, ha sido testigo directo de cientos de devoluciones en caliente a Libia, un país en guerra.

Por ello insistió en que Libia "no puede ser considerado un país seguro" al que devolver a los inmigrantes y recordó a la Unión Europea el "deber" de proteger sus vidas para que tengan la opción de solicitar asilo, conforme al derecho internacional.

