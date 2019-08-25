Los países del G7 han encomendado al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, que "hable y dirija un mensaje a Irán" sobre el acuerdo nuclear, pacto en riesgo de desaparecer tras la decisión de Estados Unidos de abandonarlo el año pasado.
El objetivo de las conversaciones será "evitar a toda costa que Irán se dote del arma nuclear" y "detener la escalada en la región", informó una fuente diplomática francesa.
En la cena de trabajo que mantuvieron anoche en la apertura de la cumbre, los responsables del G7 (Francia, Italia, Alemania, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Canadá y Japón, más la UE) autorizaron a Macron a "hablar y dirigir un mensaje a las autoridades iraníes, con el fin de "abrir una vía de diálogo y evitar un conflicto militar", según la fuente.
El encargo de la gestión al presidente francés es resultado de los contactos entablados por el Palacio del Elíseo con Estados Unidos e Irán en las últimas semanas, agregó la fuente.
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y Macron mantuvieron este sábado un almuerzo para reducir la tensión con Teherán y permitir un momento de pausa que permita a Irán exportar cierta cantidad de petróleo a cambio de su vuelta al pacto nuclear, según explicó el Elíseo.
Francia se mostró convencida de que Estados Unidos "no quiere la guerra, sino un acuerdo" con Irán, y señaló que existe "convergencia" en la visión de ambos país de que "hay medidas posibles a cambio de unas condiciones exigentes para los iraníes".
