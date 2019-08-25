Público
Reunión G7 Trump promete a Johnson un acuerdo comercial "bastante rápido" tras el brexit

El presidente de EEUU afirma que el primer ministro británico "es el hombre adecuado" para llevar a cabo la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, prevista para el 31 de octubre próximo.

25/08/2019.- El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, mantiene una reunión con el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, durante la cumbre del G7 en Biarritz, Francia. EFE/EPA/Dylan Martínez

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, prometió este domingo un acuerdo bilateral de comercio "bastante rápido" al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, una vez que el Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea.

El acuerdo llegará "bastante rápido", ya que "no preveemos ningún problema", aseguró Trump en unas breves declaraciones a la prensa durante un desayuno de trabajo con Johnson, en la primera reunión que ambos mantienen desde que el británico llegó a la jefatura del Gobierno de su país.

Trump afirmó que Johnson "es el hombre adecuado" para llevar a cabo la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, prevista para el 31 de octubre próximo.

