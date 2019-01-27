El riesgo de ruptura de una nueva presa en Brasil obliga a evacuar a 24.000 personas 

Los bomberos pidieron la evacuación a un terreno más alto de unas 24.000 personas de la ciudad brasileña afectada por un flujo de lodo mortal tras la ruptura de la represa minera, ya que una segunda represa amenazaba con colapsar.
Las sirenas comenzaron a sonar antes del amanecer del domingo, provocadas por niveles peligrosos de agua en una presa de relaves aún en pie en las instalaciones de Vale SA cerca de Brumadinho en el estado de Minas Gerais.
Los esfuerzos de evacuación desviaron la atención de la búsqueda de cientos de personas desaparecidas después de que la ruptura de la presa del viernes desatase un torrente de lodo, enterrando las instalaciones mineras y las casas cercanas, según el departamento de bomberos.
"Nuestro trabajo está completamente enfocado en la evacuación", dijo Pedro Aihara, portavoz del departamento de bomberos del estado.
El número confirmado de muertos aumentó a 37 el domingo por la mañana, informó el departamento de bomberos.
Con las cifras provisionales, el desastre ya es más mortal que el que produjo el colapso de otra presa de relaves en una mina de mineral de hierro a menos de 100 km (60 millas) al este, que pertenece a Samarco Mineracao SA, una empresa conjunta de Vale y BHP Group.
La ruptura de la represa enterró una pequeña aldea y contaminó un río importante en el peor desastre ambiental registrado en el país.
