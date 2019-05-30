Siete turistas surcoreanos han muerto y otros 16 permanecen desaparecidos tras naufragar naufragar esta noche un barco en el río Danubio a la altura de Budapest. Los equipos de rescate continúan la búsqueda de desaparecidos.
"Hasta el momento hay siete muertos, que no pudieron ser reanimados", dijo a la prensa Pál Györfi, portavoz de los servicios de ambulancia.
Otras siete personas que han sido rescatadas están hospitalizadas, añadió Györfi en declaraciones transmitidas por la televisión pública M1.
Las autoridades creen que el naufragio del barco turístico Hableány, con 32 turistas y una tripulación de 2 personas a bordo, pudo haberse producido después de haber volcado tras chocar esta noche con otra embarcación.
Györfi no especificó cuántas personas continuaban desaparecidas.
Anteriormente M1 había afirmado que los equipos de socorro, en los que participan buzos, buscaban a 16 desaparecidos, mientras que 15 personas habían sido rescatadas con vida, de las cuales una tuvo que ser reanimada y se encuentra en estado grave.
El Danubio está crecido por las lluvias de los últimos días, por lo que tiene una fuerte corriente, lo que dificulta el trabajo de las unidades que participan en el rescate.
Actualmente en Budapest se registran lluvias y se pronostica que en los próximos días seguirá lloviendo.
Hasta el momento, la policía solo ha informado de que realiza tareas de salvamento.
Varios medios electrónicos transmiten en vivo lo que sucede en la zona en torno al tramo del Danubio donde sucedió el accidente.
En las imágenes se ven numerosos vehículos de la policía, bomberos y ambulancias.
Mihály Tóth, portavoz de la empresa Panoráma Deck, propietario del barco hundido, dijo a M1 que por el momento no se conocen los detalles del accidente.
"No sabemos qué sucedió, el barco se hundió, no sabemos en qué estado está", explicó el portavoz.
Según Tóth, los turistas que viajaban en el barco siniestrado eran asiáticos.
