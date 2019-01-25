Roger Stone, excolaborador del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, ha sido detenido hoy por el FBI en su casa de Fort Lauderdale, en Florida, según han informado medios estadounidenses. Stone, de 66 años, ha sido acusado formalmente de varios cargos presentados contra él por el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, encargado de investigar la trama rusa sobre las injerencias de Moscú en la campaña electoral de 2016 que llevó a Trump a la Casa Blanca.
El detenido está acusado de un presunto delito de obstrucción de un procedimiento oficial, otros cinco delitos de declaraciones falsas y por un cargo de manipulación de testigos, según el Departamento de Justicia.
Los agentes llegaron al domicilio de Stone poco antes de las 6.00 horas de la mañana hora local e inspeccionaron la casa, a la que accedieron después de que el propio excolaborador de Trump abriese la puerta, informó la CNN. Está previsto que hoy mismo comparezca ante la Justicia, según la misma cadena.
Stone trabajó brevemente como asesor de Trump durante la campaña presidencial, aunque siguió ofreciendo sus servicios de manera informal después de dejarla en 2015, según varios medios. El pasado 3 de diciembre, Trump alabó en Twitter que Stone anunciara que no iba a testificar en la causa. "Nunca testificaré contra Trump'. Esta declaración fue recientemente hecha por Roger Stone, básicamente diciendo que nunca será forzado a inventarse mentiras e historias sobre el 'presidente Trump' por un fiscal que va por libre y está fuera de control. ¡(Es) bueno saber que alguna gente aún tiene 'agallas'!", escribió el mandatario.
Según The New York Times, Stone es un colaborador desde hace mucho tiempo de Trump, que ha pasado décadas manejando los hilos de la política para influir en varias campañas electorales estadounidenses.
