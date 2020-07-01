Estás leyendo: El 76,4% de los rusos apoya la reforma constitucional de Putin

La reforma constitucional permitiría al presidente ruso permanecer en el Kremlin más allá de 2024.

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, durante la votación para la reforma constitucional. / EFE - EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ
Moscú

Actualizado:

efe

El 76,4% de los rusos apoyaron hoy las enmiendas constitucionales que permitirían al presidente, Vladímir Putin, permanecer en el Kremlin más allá de 2024, cuando expira su actual mandato, según el 53,7% de los votos escrutados, según datos oficiales.

Frente al "sí" mayoritario que por ahora recoge la Comisión Electoral Central (CEC), el 22,7% rechazaron la reforma constitucional en el plebiscito, que se celebró entre el 25 de junio y este miércoles y en el que la participación ascendió al 64,9%.

La mayoría de los rusos que participaron en la consulta popular optaron por ejercer su derecho al sufragio en los seis días previos a la fecha principal del plebiscito de este miércoles.

Las autoridades idearon este mecanismo por primera vez con el pretexto de evitar aglomeraciones en medio de la pandemia de la covid-19, lo que la oposición considera propicio para incurrir en fraude y en la manipulación de resultados.

La presidenta de la CEC, Ella Pamfílova, dijo en una rueda de prensa que no hubo denuncias de infracciones graves durante el sufragio y aseguró que solo tiene conocimiento de "cuatro" casos en los que es posible que se cuestione el resultado del voto por eventuales "violaciones" en el proceso electoral.

Aparte de allanar el camino para la posible permanencia de Putin en el poder más allá de 2024, la nueva redacción de la Constitución rusa incluye una serie de enmiendas -206 en total- sobre cambios en la vida política y social del país.

Entre las modificaciones en la Carta Magna destacan la indexación anual de las pensiones de los rusos, la inclusión de Dios en la Constitución, el matrimonio como la unión de un hombre y una mujer, así como la prohibición de ceder territorio a otros países o la prevalencia de la Ley Fundamental nacional sobre el derecho internacional.

