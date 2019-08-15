Público
Rusia Un Airbus con 233 personas a bordo aterriza de emergencia en un campo de maíz cerca de Moscú sin víctimas mortales

A consecuencia de la colisión con unas aves se apagó una de las dos las turbinas del avión y la otra redujo considerablemente su potencial. Al menos diez personas, de ellas tres niños, resultaron heridas, ninguna de gravedad.

Imagen del Airbus 321 siniestrado cerca de Moscú. REUTERS

Un Airbus 321 con 233 personas a bordo aterrizó de emergencia en un campo de maíz en las afueras de Moscú, sin que se registraran víctimas mortales, informó la Agencia Federal de Rusia para el Transporte Aéreo (Rosaviatsia).

Según el Ministerio de Rusia para Situaciones de Emergencia, al menos diez personas, de ellas tres niños, resultaron heridas, ninguna de gravedad, en el accidente.

El aparato, perteneciente a la compañía rusa Uralskie Avialinii, chocó aparentemente con una bandada de pájaros nada más despegar del aeropuerto de Zhukovski, en la afueras de Moscú, con destino a Simferópol (Crimea), declaró un portavoz de Rosaviatsia citado por la agencia Interfax.

Imagen del Airbus 321 siniestrado cerca de Moscú. REUTERS

Según las primeras informaciones, a consecuencia de la colisión con las aves se apagó una de las dos las turbinas del avión y la otra redujo considerablemente su potencia. El Airbus aterrizó en el maizal de panza y con los motores apagados.

"Los pilotos actuaron correctamente, de acuerdo con las instrucciones (para estos casos), tal y como les prepararon. Antes del aterrizaje de emergencia apagaron los motores", declaró a Interfax el director general de Uralskie Avialinii, Serguéi Skurátov.

Agregó que los choques de aviones con bandadas de pájaros "son muy raros, quizá uno en 50 años". "Quisiera manifestar mi especial agradecimiento a las azafatas, a nuestras chicas. Organizaron muy bien la evacuación", dijo Skurátov.

Imagen del Airbus 321 siniestrado cerca de Moscú. REUTERS

