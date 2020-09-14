madrid
Laboratorios de Francia y de Suecia han confirmado las conclusiones de los expertos alemanes sobre el envenenamiento sufrido por el opositor ruso Alexei Navalny, que se recupera en un hospital de Berlín de la intoxicación sufrida el 20 de agosto mientras volaba de Siberia a Moscú.
El portavoz del Gobierno de Alemania, Steffan Seibert, ha informado este lunes de las conclusiones de los expertos franceses y suecos, que tras realizar análisis propios se han sumado a la tesis de que Navalny fue envenenado con un agente nervioso de tipo Novichok.
El laboratorio especial de las Fuerzas Armadas alemanas analizó muestras tomadas al dirigente opositor ruso Alexei Navalny en las que encontró "pruebas inequívocas" de que fue envenenado en Rusia.
Tras ello, su portavoz, Kira Yarmish, sostuvo que este había sido envenenado con alguna sustancia que se introdujo en el té que tomó por la mañana en el aeropuerto.
Sin embargo, los médicos rusos que lo trataron en un inicio aseguraron no haber encontrado rastros de envenenamiento y atribuyeron el colapso a problemas de metabolismo.
El Gobierno ruso ha negado cualquier responsabilidad en este incidente y ha solicitado información a las autoridades de Alemania, a las que incluso se ha ofrecido para estar presente en futuros interrogatorios a Navalny. En este sentido, Moscú ha sugerido que no abrirá ninguna investigación penal a partir de conclusiones externas.
Navalny, evacuado el 22 de agosto a la capital alemana, despertó hace una semana del coma inducido y responde a estímulos verbales, según los médicos, que ven prematuro especular sobre las secuelas que pueden quedarle al político ruso por el envenenamiento.
