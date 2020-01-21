madrid
El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, ha nombrado este martes a los miembros de su Gobierno tras la dimisión en bloque que se produjo la semana pasada, después de que el mandatario planteara la necesidad de enmendar la Constitución para revisar el actual equilibrio de poderes.
La Duma de Estado, la cámara baja del Parlamento ruso, aprobó el pasado jueves por abrumadora mayoría el nombramiento de Mijail Mishustin -hasta entonces jefe del Servicio Federal de Impuestos- como primer ministro, pero aún quedaba por conocer a su Gabinete.
"El presidente de la Federación de Rusia ha firmado el decreto Sobre la estructura de los órganos federales del Poder Ejecutivo", ha anunciado el Kremlin en el primero de una serie de comunicados en los que ha informado sobre la composición del nuevo Gobierno.
Sergei Lavrov, ministro de Exteriores desde 2004 y hombre fuerte de la Administración Putin, ha sido ratificado como jefe de la diplomacia rusa. Sergei Soigu y Alexander Novak también han sido confirmados como titulares de Defensa y Energía, respectivamente, según informa la agencia de noticias Sputnik.
Los cambios derivan del discurso sobre el Estado de la Nación pronunciado el pasado miércoles por Putin, en el que abogó por cambiar la Carta Magna para, entre otras cosas, que el Parlamento fuera el responsable de designar al Gobierno.
Putin defendió la necesidad de dar más peso a la sociedad civil y los partidos políticos, con vistas a "garantizar el avance de Rusia como un Estado de Derecho e incrementar la eficiencia de sus instituciones".
"Una vinculación más estrecha entre el Parlamento y el Gobierno es necesaria hoy por hoy"
"Creo que una vinculación más estrecha entre el Parlamento y el Gobierno es necesaria hoy por hoy", sostuvo. Sin embargo, abogó también por mantener la figura del presidente, que mantendría la potestad de cesar a quienes no gocen de su confianza o incurran en dejación de funciones. Así, ha descartado transformar Rusia en un sistema de gobierno parlamentario.
Putin, que se ha intercalado con Dimitri Medvedev en la Presidencia y como primer ministro desde 1999, tendrá que abandonar el Kremlin en 2024, cuando habrá agotado el segundo de sus dos mandatos bajo la actual Constitución.
