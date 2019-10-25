Un soldado ruso abrió fuego contra sus compañeros en una base militar situada en el Lejano Oriente ruso este viernes. Al menos ocho compañeros han muerto y hay dos heridos. El suceso, cuyos detalles aún se desconocen, tuvo lugar en la región rusa de Zabaikal, limítrofe con China y Mongolia, según la agencia Interfax.
El incidente, en el que el atacante usó su arma reglamentaria, tuvo lugar durante el cambio de guardia en la base militar. El agresor ha sido detenido, indicaron fuentes castrenses citadas por la agencia Interfax.
Una de las causas del incidente que barajan las autoridades es un ataque de nervios que pudo sufrir el soldado, cuya identidad no se ha revelado, debido a unas "circunstancias personales no vinculadas con la prestación del servicio militar", según Defensa
