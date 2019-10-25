Público
Rusia Un soldado ruso mata a ocho de sus compañeros en una base militar y hiere a dos

El agresor, que ha sido detenido, usó su arma reglamentaria. Las autoridades están investigando el caso.

Tropas rusas desfilan en la Plaza Roja de Moscú en la conmemonaria del 71 aniversario de la victoria sobre el Ejército nazio. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Un soldado ruso abrió fuego contra sus compañeros en una base militar situada en el Lejano Oriente ruso este viernes. Al menos ocho compañeros han muerto y hay dos heridos. El suceso, cuyos detalles aún se desconocen, tuvo lugar en la región rusa de Zabaikal, limítrofe con China y Mongolia, según la agencia Interfax.

El incidente, en el que el atacante usó su arma reglamentaria, tuvo lugar durante el cambio de guardia en la base militar. El agresor ha sido detenido, indicaron fuentes castrenses citadas por la agencia Interfax.

Una de las causas del incidente que barajan las autoridades es un ataque de nervios que pudo sufrir el soldado, cuya identidad no se ha revelado, debido a unas "circunstancias personales no vinculadas con la prestación del servicio militar", según Defensa

