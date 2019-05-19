Cinco abogados españoles acreditados por el consejo general de Abogacía español y dos observadores noruegos se encuentran en el Aeropuerto de El Aaiún, capital del Sáhara Occidental bajo ocupación marroquí, tras recibir orden de deportación dictada por las autoridades marroquíes, según informa el portal de información saharaui Equipe Media.
Se trata de Maria Dolores Travieso –abogada de Aminetu Haidar–, Ruth Sebastián García, Lourdes Barón, Ramón Campos, y Sidi Mohamed Taleb Buya, quienes se encuentran junto a dos observadores noruegos de la ONG Rafto.
Los siete habían viajado al Sáhara Occidental para ejercer de observadores en el proceso judicial al que se enfrentará la periodista saharaui Nazha el Jhalidi, miembro de Equipe Media, el próximo 20 de mayo.
Ante la expulsión se ha presentado un recurso en el que recuerdan que los sujetos han participado en varias ocasiones en misiones de observación internacional ante tribunales marroquíes que procesaban a periodistas, estudiantes y activistas de Derechos Humanos.
Antigua colonia española
La colonia española del Sáhara fue ocupada en 1975 por Marruecos y Mauritania tras los Acuerdos Tripartitos, firmados en Madrid el 14 de noviembre de 1975, que cedían la soberanía del Sáhara Español a estos dos países.
Tras una breve guerra, el Frente Polisario expulsó a Mauritania y firmó la paz y el reconocimiento mutuo con sus milicias a las puertas de Nuakchot, pero Marruecos consolidó su control sobre el territorio y miles de saharauis huyeron de la salvaje represión.
En 1991 se firmó un alto el fuego entre ambas partes, que se comprometían a la celebración de un referéndum de autodeterminación organizado por la Misión de Naciones Unidas para el Referéndum en el Sáhara Occidental (MINURSO), pero desde entonces las disputas sobre el censo para la votación –Marruecos quiere que voten los colonos marroquíes– han impedido la consulta. Ahora 140.000 refugiados saharauis viven en los campamentos de Tinduf, Argelia.
