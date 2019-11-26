Público
Sahel Mueren trece militares franceses en un accidente de dos helicópteros en una operación antiterrorista en Malí

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, ha manifestado su solidaridad con las familias de los militares del Ejército de Tierra.

Soldados de Francia con el logo de la 'Operación Barkhane'. / REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER

El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, ha informado de la muerte de trece militares de las Fuerzas Armadas galas como consecuencia de un accidente de dos helicópteros durante una operación de combate contra yihadistas en Malí este lunes por la noche.

"El presidente de la república recuerda con el respeto más grande la memoria de estos militares del Ejército de Tierra (seis oficiales, seis oficiales y un cabo mayor) muertos en una operación y muertos por Francia en el combate contra el terrorismo en el Sahel", ha afirmado Macron, en un comunicado publicado este martes por el Palacio del Elíseo.

Macron ha manifestado su solidaridad con las familias de los fallecidos y ha trasladado sus "más sinceras condolencias", además de subrayar la "solidaridad inagotable" de Francia por la pérdida de estos militares.

"El presidente de la república expresa su apoyo total a sus camaradas del Ejército de Tierra y de los ejércitos franceses. Saluda el coraje de los militares franceses en el Sahel y su determinación para seguir con su misión", ha afirmado el mandatario galo, antes de concluir reafirmando su "entera confianza" en la Fuerzas Armadas galas.

