Salida de la UE Documentos internos del Gobierno de Boris Johnson revelan que contempla pedir otra prórroga del brexit

Enviará una carta a la Unión Europea solicitando un aplazamiento del brexit si no se ha llegado a un acuerdo de divorcio para el 19 de octubre,  según informa la BBC.

03/10/2019 - El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, a la salida de Downing Street. / REUTERS - HENRY NICHOLLS

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, enviará una carta a la Unión Europea solicitando un aplazamiento del brexit si no se ha llegado a un acuerdo de divorcio para el 19 de octubre, según los documentos del Gobierno entregados a un juzgado escocés, informó la BBC.

El mes pasado, diputados de la oposición y rebeldes del Partido Conservador de Johnson forzaron la aprobación de una ley que exige que Johnson solicite, en caso de que no haya acuerdo aún, posponer el brexit, pero Johnson, si bien prometió cumplir con la legislación, ha dicho que Reino Unido abandonará la Unión Europea como sea el 31 de octubre.

En unos escritos presentados ante un tribunal escocés en los que activistas contra el brexit intentan obtener una orden para obligarle a cumplir con la ley, el Gobierno dijo que Johnson aceptó que estaba obligado a enviar una carta a la UE solicitando un aplazamiento.

