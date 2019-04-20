En el año 2017 la mitad de las adolescentes latinas residentes en Philadelphia sufrió sentimientos de tristeza, y 1 de cada 5 (22,7%) contempló el suicidio como opción. Así lo recoge un estudio publicado por los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades a nivel nacional.
Las cifras de jóvenes latinas abatidas por la depresión o la ansiedad y que no tienen quien las escuche son alarmantes. Son tildadas de tildadas de "locas" o dramáticas, carecen del apoyo que necesitan en las escuelas donde son víctimas de una disparidad en el trato, revela un nuevo informe publicado por el Centro Nacional Legal de la Mujer (NWLC por sus siglas en inglés) en colaboración con 21 estudiantes de origen hispano en escuelas de Philadelphia. S
Según el estudio, un 55% de las estudiantes latinas están preocupadas por la deportación de un pariente, 24% ha sido acosada por su nombre o país de origen y 22% ha sufrido de acoso escolar desde las elecciones presidenciales de 2016. Además, en Philadelphia, casi una de cada cuatro hispanas faltó a clase constantemente entre 2015-2016 y dos de cada tres alumnas latinas que se autoidentifican como LGBT admiten sufrir de tristeza y falta de esperanza. En esa ciudad, las hispanas con discapacidad tienen el doble de probabilidades de ser suspendidas.
En el estudio han participado un total de 21 jóvenes de escuelas medias y secundarias públicas. Su intención es visibilizar el problema invisible que es la salud mental, para lo que han contado sus experiencias. También se recoge en el reporte una serie de medidas y propuestas, como que el personal de los colegios reciba una capacitación para actuar ante estos casos y que se implementen los mecanismos de monitoreo e intercambio con los estudiantes, al igual que políticas anti-bullying.
