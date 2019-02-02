Catorce agentes de elite de la Policía salvadoreña fueron acusados hoy del feminicidio de una compañera suya, en 2017, ante el juzgado de instrucción para una Vida Libre de Violencia y Discriminación contra las Mujeres.
La Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) de El Salvador dijo haber presentado este viernes el dictamen de acusación de feminicidio agravado e incumplimiento de deberes en perjuicio de la agente Carla Ayala, y precisó que el juzgado deberá establecer la fecha de la audiencia preliminar contra los imputados.
Precisó que el Ministerio Público presentó un documento de 166 folios con la acusación y otro con 2.220 con "más prueba documental, testimonial y pericial".
El 29 de diciembre de 2017, tras una "fiesta navideña", Ayala fue herida de bala por el agente del extinto Grupo de Reacción Policial (GRP) Juan Josué Castillo, quien luego huyó hasta el oriente salvadoreño llevándose a la lesionada.
La FGR confirmó el 11 de septiembre de 2018 que un cadáver localizado unos días antes en una fosa en un terreno rural, perteneciente a un familiar de Castillo, era el de Ayala.
"Respeto a los derechos humanos, con enfoque de género"
La institución autorizó la entrega del cuerpo de la víctima a sus familiares el 20 de septiembre, tras concluir un "estudio antropológico" y "peritajes médico-forenses".
Este crimen llevó a las autoridades disolver la referida unidad élite y a lanzar el 14 de febrero de 2018 la Unidad Táctica Especializada Policial (UTEP), conocidos como "Jaguares".
Según el director de la Policía, Howard Cotto, cada miembro del UTEP está "comprometido" con el "respeto a los derechos humanos, con enfoque de género", dado que es la primera vez que los cuerpos de elite salvadoreños incluyen a mujeres entre sus filas.
Cotto anunció en la referida fecha que la Policía realizaría una serie de reformas, entre las que se encuentran la creación de la Unidad de Salud Mental, tras recibir varias críticas por la poca atención psicológica que reciben los agentes.
Según un informe de Amnistía Internacional, los altos niveles de violencia y de feminicidios hacen de El Salvador uno de los países "más peligrosos" del mundo para las mujeres.
