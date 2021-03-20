ROMA
La Fiscalía de Palermo pidió el envió a juicio del exministro del Interior y líder de la Liga, Matteo Salvini, durante la segunda vista de la audiencia preliminar del proceso en el que está acusado de secuestro de personas por haber bloqueado durante 19 días el desembarco de los 147 migrantes rescatados por el barco de la ONG española Open Arms en agosto de 2019.
Después de escuchar a la Fiscalía de Palermo, que pidió el envío a juicio, y la defensa de Salvini, quien aseguró que actuó de acuerdo con el Gobierno de Giuseppe Conte y que su política de puertos cerrados evitó muchos naufragios, el juez Lorenzo Janelli aplazó su decisión al próximo 17 de abril.
Durante el proceso, el juez admitió como partes civiles a los municipios de Palermo y Barcelona junto con otras 21 entre representantes de los migrantes, el fundador de la ONG, Oscar Camps, y la jefa de la misión, Anabel Montes, y asociaciones humanitarias.
