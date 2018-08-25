Salvini pretende que países fuera de la UE acojan a parte de los migrantes del 'Diciotti'

El ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, negocia para que algunos de los 177 inmigrantes rescatados el 16 de agosto por el barco militar "Diciotti" sean reubicados en países que no forman parte de la Unión Europea.
"En estas horas, Salvini y el Gobierno italiano están sondeando la disponibilidad de que algunos países que no forman parte de la UE acojan a inmigrantes del 'Diciotti'", explicaron fuentes del departamento. "Hay un diálogo abierto también con otras instituciones. El objetivo es que no paguen los italianos", agregaron.
Dichas fuentes especificaron que la intención es reubicar a parte -no a todos- de los 177 inmigrantes que fueron salvados por este barco militar el 16 de agosto, y subrayaron que "hay negociaciones en curso" con distintos países. De momento, el ministro de Exteriores de Albania, Ditmir Bushati, afirmó en Twitter que su país está "dispuesto a tender la mano" a Italia.
"Italia. Nosotros no podemos reemplazar a la UE, pero siempre estamos aquí, en el otro lado del mar, donde una vez nosotros éramos los eritreos sufriendo días y noches en medio del mar, esperando a que la UE se despertara. Ayer, Italia nos salvó, y hoy nosotros estamos dispuestos a tenderle la mano", expuso.
El 16 de agosto, la embarcación "Diciotti" de los guardacostas se hizo cargo de 177 inmigrantes en el Mediterráneo, que permanecieron a bordo durante cinco días hasta que el Gobierno italiano les permitió atracar en el puerto de Catania la noche del 20 de agosto. El 22 de agosto, pudieron desembarcar 27 menores, de edades entre 14 y 17 años, y este sábado han podido bajar 12, seis mujeres y seis hombres que tenían problemas de salud y necesitaban recibir asistencia médica.
