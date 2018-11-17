Público
Sánchez España refuerza su apuesta por América Latina pero evita polemizar con sus líderes

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se mostró dispuesto a mejorar las relaciones con los países latinoamericanos pero se mostró tibio con ciertas posturas.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, ofrece una rueda de prensa hoy, durante la XXVI Cumbre de las Américas, en Antigua, Guatemala. EFE/José Méndez

Durante su intervención, el presidente del gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, destacó que Latinoamérica es una "clara prioridad" para su ejecutivo como demuestra su extensa presencia en esta región con lo que serán cuatro visitas a siete países, después de los próximos viajes a Cuba y Argentina, en menos de seis meses al frente del gobierno.

Aun así, Sánchez fue tibio a la hora de marcar posiciones más allá de hacer un llamamiento a la integración de la región y ensalzar los vínculos culturales y económicos que España mantiene con Latinoamérica.

El presidente sí que hizo una fuerte defensa de la democracia y el multilateralismo frente al autoritarismo. “Frente a la tentación de un repliegue nacional que estamos viendo en muchas partes del mundo, de la construcción de muros, de discursos xenófobos y ultranacionalistas, la comunidad iberoamericana ofrece una alternativa de esperanza basada en valores como el respeto a la diversidad, la solidaridad y el encuentro”. Sin referirse en ningún momento a ningún líder concreto.

Sobre migración también habló de forma general al reclamar "marcos regulatorios" que permitan ayudar a los migrantes y a su vez que los países de acogida puedan aprovechar su potencial.

Ante la ausencia de líderes de peso en la región, la cumbre ha servido para que la delegación española haya podido reforzar los lazos con diversos países centroamericanos. Además, el presidente ha mantenido reuniones bilaterales con los presidentes de Perú y Paraguay, además de otros centroamericanos.

