Las sanciones impuestas por Estados Unidos contra Rusia en relación con el presunto ataque contra el exespía Serguéi Skripal y su hija Yulia han entrado en vigor este lunes tras ser publicadas oficialmente en el Registro Federal.
Las nuevas sanciones afectan principalmente a la venta de armas y la concesión de créditos para Rusia, según se desprende del documento correspondiente del Departamento de Estado divulgado el pasado viernes.
"Terminación de (a) ventas a Rusia bajo la Ley de Control de Exportación de Armas de cualquier artículo de defensa, servicios de defensa, o servicios de diseño y construcción, y (b) licencias para la exportación a Rusia de cualquier artículo en la Lista de Municiones de Estados Unidos", explica el texto.
Además contempla la "negación a Rusia de cualquier crédito, garantía de crédito u otra asistencia financiera por parte de cualquier departamento, agencia o dependencia del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, incluido el Banco de Exportaciones e Importaciones de Estados Unidos", según ha informado la agencia de noticias Sputnik.
Las sanciones, que se anunciaron por primera vez a principios de este mes, también ponen fin a la financiación militar extranjera para Rusia, prohíben las exportaciones de bienes y tecnología sensibles a la seguridad nacional y ponen fin a todas las ayudas a Rusia bajo la Ley de Asistencia Exterior de 1961.
Ataque contra el exespía Skripal y su hija Yulia
Serguéi Skripal, un exagente de la Inteligencia rusa reclutado en los años 90 por el servicio secreto británico MI6 y naturalizado en el Reino Unido, fue hallado inconsciente junto a su hija en marzo cerca de un centro comercial en la ciudad británica de Salisbury.
Yulia abandonó el hospital el 9 de abril y su padre recibió el alta el 18 de mayo. También recibió el alta médica el detective Nick Bailey, la tercera persona que se vio expuesta al agente nervioso en Salisbury.
Nada más abierta la investigación, que según Scotland Yard se prolongará por varios meses, Londres responsabilizó a Moscú de estar detrás del envenenamiento y catalogó el arma como neuroparalizante de la clase Novichok, supuestamente desarrollada por químicos rusos.
Moscú, por su parte, ha rechazado las acusaciones de Londres, que ha tildado de infundadas, y ha reclamando acceso a las pruebas para poder colaborar con la investigación.
