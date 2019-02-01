Público
Sea Watch Italia bloquea en el puerto el barco de Sea Watch por supuestas irregularidades

La embarcación atracó el jueves con 47 migrantes a bordo. Las autoridades denuncian problemas en materia de seguridad y protección del medio marino. La ONG denuncia "un movimiento político" para impedir el rescate de migrantes.

La Guardia Costera de Italia bloquea en puerto el 'Sea Watch' por supuestas irregularidades

El 'Sea Watch 3' atracado en Catania./ Twitter de Sea Watch

La Guardia Costera ha anunciado que bloqueará en el puerto de Catania el barco de la ONG Sea Watch, que el jueves atracó con 47 migrantes a bordo, hasta que se resuelvan, dicen, las supuestas irregularidades detectadas durante los registros de las últimas horas.

La Guardia Costera ha informado en un comunicado de que la "verificación técnica" realizada, en la que se ha analizado si el 'Sea Watch 3' cumple la Convención de Naciones Unidas sobre el Derecho del Mar, ha detectado irregularidades que impiden que el barco pueda abandonar el puerto "hasta su resolución".

En concreto, las autoridades italianas han denunciado problemas en materia de seguridad y de protección del medio marino, sin entrar en más detalles. La Guardia Costera ha asegurado que Países Bajos, bajo cuya bandera navega el 'Sea Watch 3' como "yate de recreo", ha sido informado de todo el proceso.

La ONG ya había alertado el jueves del posible bloqueo de la embarcación tras la orden de atraque en Catania, después de que durante varios días permaneciese guarecido del temporal cerca de Siracusa. "Si no es un movimiento político, no sabemos qué es", señaló Sea Watch, que identificó al fiscal local como un firme detractor del rescate de migrantes en el Mediterráneo.

Italia había retrasado el desembarco de los 47 migrantes hasta tener cerrado un acuerdo para su reparto con otros países europeos. Alemania, Francia, Portugal, Rumanía, Malta y Luxemburgo accedieron inicialmente a una petición a la que el jueves se sumó Lituania.

El ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, confió este jueves en que "algún juez tome en consideración la repetida irregularidad de esta ONG". Asimismo, reivindicó "la línea de firmeza" que mantiene su Gobierno, subrayando que "ocho países europeos tendrán que hacerse cargo" de los rescatados.

