Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sea Watch El 'Sea Watch' llega a Catania con 47 migrantes y el temor a quedarse bloqueado en puerto

El barco de rescate con 47 migrantes y refugiados a bordo ha atracado este jueves por la mañana en el puerto italiano de Catania, sin tener claro si este desembarco implicará también el bloqueo de la embarcación, habida cuenta del currículum del fiscal local.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El barco 'Sea Watch 3' cerca de la costa de Libia en una imagen de archivo | EFE/Chris Grodotzki

El barco 'Sea Watch 3' cerca de la costa de Libia en una imagen de archivo | EFE/Chris Grodotzki

El barco de rescate 'Sea Watch 3', con 47 migrantes y refugiados a bordo, ha atracado este jueves por la mañana en el puerto italiano de Catania, sin tener claro si este desembarco implicará también el bloqueo de la embarcación, habida cuenta del currículum del fiscal local.

La ONG Sea Watch ha informado del desembarco a través de las redes sociales, desde donde ha cuestionado que se viese obligada a llevar el barco a Catania tras estar durante días frente a Siracusa. En esta localidad, ha explicado, la Fiscalía sostenía que la organización no había incurrido en ningún delito, pero en Catania habría un "radical" al frente del Ministerio Público.

"Si no es un movimiento político, no sabemos qué es", ha advertido Sea Watch en Twitter, donde ha mostrado una imagen de la llegada del barco al puerto de Catania. La Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) y el Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR) también han anunciado la llegada y la entrega de la primera ayuda a los migrantes.

Los 47 migrantes y refugiados fueron rescatados en el Mediterráneo el 19 de enero, pero su desembarco se ha retrasado por la negativa del Gobierno de Italia a permitirlo hasta tener cerrado un acuerdo para el reparto de estas personas con otros países europeos. Alemania, Francia, Portugal, Rumanía, Malta y Luxemburgo han accedido a la petición.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas