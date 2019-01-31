El barco de rescate 'Sea Watch 3', con 47 migrantes y refugiados a bordo, ha atracado este jueves por la mañana en el puerto italiano de Catania, sin tener claro si este desembarco implicará también el bloqueo de la embarcación, habida cuenta del currículum del fiscal local.
La ONG Sea Watch ha informado del desembarco a través de las redes sociales, desde donde ha cuestionado que se viese obligada a llevar el barco a Catania tras estar durante días frente a Siracusa. En esta localidad, ha explicado, la Fiscalía sostenía que la organización no había incurrido en ningún delito, pero en Catania habría un "radical" al frente del Ministerio Público.
"Si no es un movimiento político, no sabemos qué es", ha advertido Sea Watch en Twitter, donde ha mostrado una imagen de la llegada del barco al puerto de Catania. La Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) y el Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR) también han anunciado la llegada y la entrega de la primera ayuda a los migrantes.
La #SeaWatch è arrivata a Catania.— Sea-Watch Italy (@SeaWatchItaly) 31 de enero de 2019
Siamo contenti che il calvario sia finito per i nostri ospiti.
Auguriamo loro il meglio.
Speriamo che l'Europa possa accoglierli e permettergli di vivere come meritano. #DefendSolidarity #United4Med pic.twitter.com/UqFZmeJkFf
Los 47 migrantes y refugiados fueron rescatados en el Mediterráneo el 19 de enero, pero su desembarco se ha retrasado por la negativa del Gobierno de Italia a permitirlo hasta tener cerrado un acuerdo para el reparto de estas personas con otros países europeos. Alemania, Francia, Portugal, Rumanía, Malta y Luxemburgo han accedido a la petición.
